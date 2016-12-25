By 2022 India will be one of largest installations of renewable energy: Piyush Goyal

Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal (PTI image)

Asserting that the present generation has the duty to leave behind a better place to live in for the next generation, Minister of State for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal on Saturday said by 2022, India will be one of largest installations of renewable energy in world. Goyal also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed towards ramping up renewable energy.

“This government is committed and has created an actionable agenda so that by 2022 India would probably be one of the world’s fasted growing renewable energy in the country, one of the largest installations of renewable energy in the world if not the largest. India will have about 2, 25,000 MW of renewable energy by 2022, which is the world’s largest installation.”

Under its plan, Goyal said, the government is also committed to set up solar plant of one lakh megawatt to meet its security needs. “So far in the two and half years, we have expanded the solar install capacity by 200 percent, i.e 9,000 MW and by end of December 2017 I expect it to be 20,000 MW,” he added. Goyla further said India is also considering to expand its hydro power capacity which currently stands at 25 MW. “Similarly in wind we are aggressively taking it to 20,000 MW, apart from expanding the scope of nuclear and small hydro projects,” he said.

Goyal also expressed optimism at world’s commitment under the Paris declaration and the Conference of the Parties (CoP) 21 to fight against climate change. “In the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs), I am delighted to say that India has been an integral part of that entire journey where it was at the forefront of negotiations in the Paris agreement,” he said.