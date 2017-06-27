Business not possible without GST in J&K: Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries

Business will not be possible without GST and politicians will be responsible for the shortage of essential supplies as well as the hike in prices of everyday commodities due to double taxation, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) said today.

The chamber president also advised all the politicians whether in mainstream or in separatist politics, not to confuse the situation if they cannot help the situation otherwise. “GST is a pure taxation reform, which has nothing to do with the constitution of J&K and also it is the first time that all the states of India have been granted financial autonomy by this federal system of GST”, he said. “We thank Union finance minister for expressing his serious concern for implementation of GST by sending a communication to the chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir,” Gupta added. Gupta said that we feel that some consensus will surely come out in the all party meet being convened tomorrow as it is a matter of tax reform.

“The chamber is exercising restraint and not acting in any such manner which will affect the law and order situation that will affect the Amarnath Yatra that will be commencing the day after,” he added. He also said that the chamber is also in constant touch with its counterparts in Kashmir. In another statement, State Bharatiya Janata Party has called upon the state government to take immediate steps to implement the GST regime as per the advice of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “(The) state has got opportunity never before to stand with the nation in major developmental project,” said Sunil Sethi, Chief Spokesperson of state unit of BJP. He said the letter written by Jaitley is major ice breaking step and the government should not have ego problem to avoid taking the state to the new indirect tax regime. He called upon the state government to call state cabinet to discuss the issue.