BMS wants govt to ease note ban pain

Even as it welcomes demonetisation, the RSS-affilated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) wants the government to take urgent steps in the coming Budget to recover from job losses, retrenchments and the manufacturing slowdown.

BMS also asked the Centre to provide sufficient budgetary assistance to labour and other social sector groups on a priority basis. “Give the thrust to channelise the revenue gained by the so-called demonetisation to the short- and long-term needs of the labour and social sector,” it said, requesting the Centre to raise the income tax slab to R5 lakh and abolish the income tax system in the near future.

BMS also wants the government to aggressively push MNREGA and various social security and poverty alleviation schemes to mitigate the “ill-effects” of demonetisation.