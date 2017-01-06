Black money fight: Post demonetisation, RBI says quantifying returned notes still work-under- progress, only estimates in public sphere

The RBI explained that the scheme has come to an end on December 30, 2016. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that it is in the process of counting the amount of demonetised banknotes that have been returned, reports fe Bureau in Mumbai. The central bank added that there had been various estimates on SBNs (specified banknotes, the old R500 and R1,000 bills) tendered in certain sections.

“We would like to clarify that the periodical SBN figures released by us were based on aggregation of accounting entries done at the large no. of currency chests all over the country,” it said.

The RBI explained that the scheme has come to an end on December 30, 2016, and the figures would need to be reconciled with the physical cash balances to eliminate accounting errors or possible double counts. It said that it has already initiated the process and till it is completed, any estimate may not indicate the actual numbers of the SBNs that have been returned. “RBI is taking all steps to complete the process expeditiously so as to release firm figures of SBNs received at an early date,” the RBI said.

This clarification comes after Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that customers have deposited nearly all the currency bills outlawed at the end of the deadline last year, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

It said that banks have received Rs 14.97 lakh crore as of December 30, the deadline for handing in the old bank notes.

The government had initially estimated about Rs 5 lakh crore of the Rs 15.4 lakh crore rendered worthless by the sudden move on November 8 to remain undeclared as it may have escaped the tax net illegally.