Bilateral trade between India and Ghana may touch $5 billion

A high powered delegation from Ghana visited Mumbai to seek business opportunities. (Reuters)

The new envoy of Ghana has said bilateral trade between India and his country is expected to touch $5 billion in the next three years.

“Bilateral trade relations between India and Ghana are growing exponentially. We intend to expand our bilateral trade with India from $3 billion to $5 billion in the next three years,” Ghana’s new Ambassador to India Mike Aaron Oquaye Jnr told reporters here last night.

A high powered delegation from Ghana comprising the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana Aaron Mike Oquaye along with delegates from the One District One Factory, from the President’s office, The Exim Bank of Ghana and Ghana Commercial Bank visited the city to seek business opportunities.

“We seek Indian investments into agri and food processing, palm oil, jute, cocoa processing, pharmaceutical and solar sectors. We will work towards expanding business, economic and bilateral trade between India and Ghana by promoting and stimulating the Mumbai business community to look towards Ghana,” Oquaye said.

According to Oquaye, it is expected that by the end of 2017, about 51 districts across Ghana would rollout business enterprises under the One-District-One Factory initiative. PTI