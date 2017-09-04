Big relief, Centre extends last date for filing GST returns for July, August

Now businesses will have more time to file their returns of sales and purchase data as well as payment of taxes for the months of July and August. (PTI)

The central government today extended the last day for filing the Goods and Sales Tax (GST). Now businesses will have more time to file their returns of sales and purchase data as well as payment of taxes for the months of July and August. According to news agency PTI, sales return or GSTR-1 for the month of July can now be filed till September 10 instead of September 5 and the purchase returns or GSTR-2 can now be filed by September 25 instead of September 10. Along with this, GSTR-3 that is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, will have to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15.

The Government of India shared the information through a post on Twitter. The post said, “GIC decides to extend Date of GSTR 1, GSTR 2 and GSTR 3 for the month of August to 5th, 10th and 15th October 2017 respectively.” Another post said, “Suitable notification to be issued shortly.”

In the initial returns filed in form GSTR-3B, taxes worth Rs 92,283 crore were collected for July from just 64.42 per cent of the total taxpayer base. Of the 59.57 lakh businesses, who should file return for July, as many as 38.38 lakh taxpayers accounting for 64.42 per cent of the total businesses who had registered in July had filed their GST returns, according to data released by PTI.

In a notification that was released last week, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has waived the fee for the delayed filing of GSTR-3B and had allowed businesses to correct errors in the initial return form while filing the final returns. The notification also said that entities who had not filed GSTR-3B can file the final returns in GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 and pay taxes.