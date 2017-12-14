Big modernisation plan: Modi government to spend Rs 1054 crore for modernisation of 7 central armed police forces

The government will spend Rs 1,054 crore in the next two years on the procurement of modern weapons, vehicles and other gadgets for seven paramilitary forces, including CRPF and BSF, an official said. (Image: PTI)

The government will spend Rs 1,054 crore in the next two years on the procurement of modern weapons, vehicles and other gadgets for seven paramilitary forces, including CRPF and BSF, an official said. Three more central forensic laboratories will also come up in Pune, Bhopal and Guwahati by next March to help law enforcement agencies in detecting, arresting and prosecuting criminals expeditiously, the official said. The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh here today, a ministry official said. Of the Rs 1,054 crore approved by the central government, half of the amount will be spent in the next two years for mordernisation of the Central Reserve Police

Force (CRPF), while the rest will be spent for the upgradation of six other central armed police forces — BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles, the ministry official said. Earlier, only Rs 200 crore was given for the seven central armed police forces every year under the scheme of modernisation of police forces. The home ministry also enhanced the financial powers of the director general of each of the central armed police forces from Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore per year, the official said.

The ministry has also issued guidelines for the implementation of a Rs 25,000-crore mega internal security scheme, approved by the union cabinet in September, to strengthen the country’s law and order mechanism, mordernise police forces and effectively fight against terrorism. This is the biggest ever internal security scheme in the country and the financial outlay for the scheme over the three years period is Rs 25,060 crore, out of which the central government share will be Rs 18,636 crore and the states’ share will be Rs 6,424 crore, the ministry official said.