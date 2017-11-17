Big boost to Modi: Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating to Baa2 from Baa3



Moody’s Investors Service raised India’s sovereign bond rating, citing continued progress in the nation’s economic and institutional reforms. The firm upgraded India’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and said reforms being pushed through by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will help stabilize debt. That’s a shift from Moody’s lowest investment-grade ranking to the second lowest. “This is a positive surprise to the markets, especially in terms of timing,” said Vivek Rajpal, a rates strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. “One fear that was developing in the market was debt flow positioning.”

Non-deliverable forwards on the rupee rose, with one-month contracts climbing 0.6 percent. Spreads on dollar bonds from Indian companies tightened by around 5 basis points, according to traders who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.m Prime Minister Modi has pushed through sweeping reforms, with mixed results. A decision in November 2016 to remove from circulation almost 90 percent of the nation’s currency has weighed on growth. Other measures — such as efforts to cut red tape, make it easier to do business, and the imposition of a new consumption tax have met with more success.

The government won praise from ratings firms for a $32 billion program to recapitalize banks that economists say will revive lending and stoke demand on the ground. “While India’s high debt burden remains a constraint on the country’s credit profile, Moody’s believes that the reforms put in place have reduced the risk of a sharp increase in debt, even in potential downside scenarios,” Moody’s said in the release. The upgrade comes after Indian sovereign bonds were sold off this week as consumer prices rose more than expected. The benchmark 10-year yield advanced past 7 percent on Tuesday for the first time since September 2016.