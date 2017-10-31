Ease of Doing Business rankings: Big boost for Modinomics! India registers highest ever jump

Certainly, it is a big boost for PM Narendra Modi’s policies and economic decisions. (Photo from Twitter)

Certainly, it is a big boost for PM Narendra Modi’s policies and economic decisions. India has jumped 30 places to rank 100th in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ list, helped by a slew of reforms in taxation, licensing, investor protection and bankruptcy resolution. The ranking comes as a shot in the arm for the Narendra Modi government amid dissenting voices in certain quarters about implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as well as demonetisation. In its annual report ‘Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs’, the World Bank said that India’s ranking reflects nearly half of the 37 reforms, adopted since 2003, implemented in the last four years. India, which was ranked 130th among the 190 nations, is one of the top 10 improvers in this year’s assessment, having implemented reforms in 8 out of 10 ‘doing business’ indicators, it said. This is the first time India has broken into the exclusive top 100 nations club. Noteworthy, India is the only large country this year to have achieved such a significant shift.

Reacting to this big news of shot in the Narendra Modi government’s arm, PM’s office Twitter handle @PMOIndia has posted a series of tweets:-

– “India has leapt 30 ranks over its rank of 130 in Doing Business Report 2017! The Report is an assessment of 190 economies, covers 10 indicators which span the lifecycle of a business. India has improved its rank in 6 out of 10 indicators & moved closer to global best practices.”

– “The Government has undertaken an extensive exercise of stakeholder consultations, identification of user needs, government process re-engineering to match Government rules and procedures with user expectations and streamline them to create a more conducive business environment.”

– “The report acknowledges India as a top improver with the highest jump in rank of any country in DB Report, 2018. India is the only country in South Asia and BRICS economies to feature among most improved economies of the DB Report this year.”

– PM @narendramodi’s Mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ leads to business becoming easier in India.”

The parameters that witnessed improvement in 2016-17 were India making it faster for start business, reduction in procedures and time required to obtain building permit, easier access to credit, protecting minority investors, ease of paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and making resolving insolvency easier, the World Bank said.