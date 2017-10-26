Bharatmala project: Know 3 cracking routes that will join India, leave you connected like never before; Gadkari vows no potholes for 100 years

Nitin Gadkari has unveiled three new highways routes worth Rs 8 lakh crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojna. (PTI/Reuters)

Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has unveiled three new highways routes worth Rs 8 lakh crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojna (BMP). Gadkari said that the ambitious programme of establishing a network of 42,000 km of roads and highways across the nation would be rolled out under three categories – Economic Corridors, Inter-corridor Routes and Feeder Routes.

44 Economic Corridor routes: In the first method of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, Gadkari has announced highways stretching 26,200 km connecting economically important nodes. The first method has been aimed at connecting major cities with industrial hubs and optimising travel time with efficient roadways across the nation.

A glimpse of components of BharatMala pic.twitter.com/sXNSDW4jx0 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 25, 2017

BharatMala program includes development of 44 Economic Corridors, 66 Inter Corridor Routes & 116 Feeder Routes pic.twitter.com/fMBlHyUWuj — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 25, 2017

66 Inter-Corridor routes: The second method comprises of building highways worth 8,400 km and connecting with the formerly mentioned Economic Corridors to ensure efficiency in bridging the infrastructure to the rest of the nation. The Inter-Corridor routes will assist in faster travel and reach all corners of the nation.

116 Feeder routes: The third method will implement roads infrastructure worth 7,600 km of shorter routes connecting the first and the last mile. The implementation of the Feeder routes will help in branching out the heavy traffic through NH links and reduce traffic blockades allowing small vehicles to move faster.

A special emphasis on North-East infra upgrade and multi-modal integration with River Brahmaputra under BharatMala pic.twitter.com/mdbQyKFAeU — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 25, 2017

On the BMP scheme, Gadkari has said that “The entire programme will be transparent, corruption-free with full emphasis on quality. Each and every work will be through electronic tenders and the quality of highways would be such that they would see no potholes for the next 100 years.”

The minister also said that Bharatmala would help to connect 550 districts through increased NH linkages from the present figure of 300 in the country. With this, freight movement would increase from current 40% to 70-80% along national highways in the country. The scheme will have a positive impact on the logistics performance index in the country.