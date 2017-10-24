Live: Modi Cabinet approves Rs 7 lakh crore road schemes, including Bharatmala

The plan, touted to be India’s biggest ever, is aimed at improving economic activity and speeding up traffic flow.

Bharatmala highway road project Live Updates: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is set to announce a number of road connectivity projects at an estimated cost of Rs 7 lakh crore today. The plan, touted to be India’s biggest ever, is aimed at improving economic activity and speeding up traffic flow on key corridors to make the journey shorter for faster movement of cargo vehicles and others. Jaitley’s press conference will also see the announcement of Bharatmala highway road programme which plans to improve the connectivity to the border areas, international port and coastal regions. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to make a formal announcement regarding the project at 4 pm today.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

4.15 pm: Other members of PIB included secretaries of economic affairs, Niti Aayog, statistics and programme implementation, environment and forests, besides the secretary of the administrative ministry concerned.

4.12 pm: The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier this year asked for Public Investment Board’s (PIB) clearance to the first phase of Bharatmela project. PIB, chaired by the expenditure secretary had later approved it.

4.10 pm: A study under the proposed Bharatmala project by global consultancy firm AT Kearney had identified 44 economic corridors.

4.05 pm: The government had earlier planned to develop economic corridors with a length of about 21,000 km besides 14,000 km of feeder routes.

4.07 pm: The corridors included Mumbai-Cochin-Kanyakumari, Bengaluru-Mangaluru, Hyderabad-Panaji and Sambalpur-Ranchi, to name a few.

4.03 pm: The highway projects approved today also include economic corridor developments aimed at faster movement of cargo.

4.00 pm: Gadkari had earlier said that detailed project reports (DPRs) were being prepared for the Bharatmala project.

3.57 pm: The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier this year asked for Public Investment Board’s (PIB) clearance to the first phase of Bharatmela project. PIB, chaired by the expenditure secretary had later approved it.

3.54pm: What is Bharatmala project? It is a mega plan of the government and the second-largest highways project after NHDP that saw development of about 50,000 km, and aims at improving connectivity in border and other areas.

3.50 pm: Including Bharatmala, Union Cabinet today okayed highway projects worth about Rs 7 lakh crore for development of over 80,000 km of highways including Bharatmala project in the next five years, an official who did not wish to be quoted, told PTI.

3.45 pm: The Cabinet decision comes a few months after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the government would soon launch the Bharatmala project to build over 20,000 km of highways in the first phase.

3.42 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to make a formal announcement regarding the project at 4 pm.