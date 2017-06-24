Bengaluru start-up looking to sell fuel at doorstep suffers setback; here’s why

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has instructed all the state-run oil marketing companies and the private retailers to not sell fuel to the Bengaluru-based start-up which recently started home delivery of diesel in the city.(Reuters)

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has instructed all the state-run oil marketing companies and the private retailers to not sell fuel to the Bengaluru-based start-up which recently started home delivery of diesel in the city. In a strongly worded letter, the agency entrusted with the responsibility to ensure safety of public and property from petroleum products said in absence of guidelines, the act of site delivery of petroleum products is fraught with danger. ANB Fuels, under the brand MyPetrolPump, started the sale of diesel in Bengaluru through online and on-call orders.

The letter noted that the truck and tank used by the company is not approved by the agency. It also said as per the Petroleum Rules 2002, retail outlets should only dispense petroleum products in tanks connected to automobiles. Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan had in April tweeted that the government was exploring ways to facilitate home delivery of petroleum products. However, in a meeting later on stakeholders had raised safety concerns over safety, as reported by FE.