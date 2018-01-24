Banking reforms: All loans above Rs 250 crore to be monitored by government to check NPAs

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that the government will now put loans above Rs 250 crore under specialised monitoring. (Image: Reuters)

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that the government will now put loans above Rs 250 crore under specialised monitoring, as part of bank reforms after the recapitalisation plan. Finance Secretary laid down 6-point-reform measures for the Public Sector Banks (PSBs), which will be getting capital from the government under the bank recapitalisation plan.

In October last year, the Union Cabinet approved an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore for recapitalisation of banks over the next two years in a bid to clean banks’ books and revive investment in a slowing economy.

The government earlier this month sought parliamentary nod for additional Rs 80,000 crore bonds for the PSBs which are sitting on a pile of Rs 9.5 lakh crore bad loans and approved a proposal for infusion of Rs 7,577 crore in 6 weak PSBs. According to CNBC-TV18, Arun Jaitley may choose the Budget presentation day, February 1, to announce bank merger proposals.

Details awaited…