Australia presses India for transition period on new pulses tariffs

India last week imposed a 30 percent tax on chickpea and red lentil imports, just a month after putting a 50 percent tariff on peas, to support local farmers. (Reuters)

Australia is pressing India to allow a transition period for newly introduced tariffs on imported pulses to avoid any disruption to existing contracts or shipments in transit. India last week imposed a 30 percent tax on chickpea and red lentil imports, just a month after putting a 50 percent tariff on peas, to support local farmers. Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said in a statement on Friday that he has asked his Indian counterpart for a period of transition for the tariffs on chickpeas and red lentils and was seeking a swift resolution. Australia exports about A$1.2 billion ($935 million) of the two pulses each year. Analysts estimate that India accounts about half of the shipments.The tariffs are a further blow for local farmers after Australia’s official commodities forecaster this month pegged production of chickpeas to fall nearly 50 percent in the current season due to adverse weather.

(More details are updated.)