AUMs at all-time high of Rs 16.46-trillion in December, may cross Rs20 trillion

The industry AUM had crossed Rs 10 trillion in May 2014, and it may reach the important milestone of Rs 20 trillion in 2017, Icra said. (Reuters)

The assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry touched an all-time high of Rs 16.46 trillion in December, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and expects to cross Rs 20 trillion this year.

This, according to Icra, translates into a compounded annualised growth rate of 18 per cent from Rs 3.26 trillion AUM in March 2007 and is led by the phenomenal growth in SIPs with December alone seeing inflows of Rs 3,973 crore.

“The robust performance of the industry comes on the back of growing investor awareness and increased investments in systematic investment plans (SIPs). Post-demonetisation, interest rates have started declining and can have a positive bearing on the performance of debt-oriented funds,” Icra said in a note today.

The industry AUM had crossed Rs 10 trillion in May 2014, and it may reach the important milestone of Rs 20 trillion in 2017, Icra added.

Noting that the equity category saw steady inflows in the year, Icra said fund houses saw net inflow of Rs 10,923 crore in December into equities, of which Rs 10,103 crore were in equity funds.

“This is the ninth straight month to witness positive inflows in equity schemes. Steady inflows from SIPs and increasing investor awareness have contributed to this growth,” Icra added.

In the current financial year, total mobilisation in equity schemes stood at Rs 51,000 crore and is expected that momentum will continue in the March quarter as investors may opt for tax-saving options like equity linked saving schemes.

As per AMFI data, total mop-up via SIPs in December stood at Rs 3,973 crore. So far this year, industry on average has added about 6.19 lakh SIP accounts every month with the average ticket size being around Rs 3,200 per account.

December saw over 7 lakh new folios addition, taking the total folio count to 5.2 crore, which is 1.5 per cent higher than in November and 10.8 per cent than in March 2016.

During the month, 1 lakh new folios were added to the ELSS category, while equity, balanced, and ETF together witnessed addition of over 5 lakh folios. Folio count grew across all debt categories, and in the liquid category it doubled from the March 2016 level. However, de-growth was seen in gold ETFs.

The proportion of equity to non-equity schemes is more evenly distributed in B15 cities compared to T15 cities where it is skewed towards non-equity schemes due to the presence of institutional investors.

The report also noted that assets under the liquid fund category increased 9.9 per cent in December from the previous month. The short-term category saw net inflows in December, while income and gilt categories saw net outflows.

“Liquid funds can be a game-changer if the instant liquidity feature initiated by a few fund houses in select debt schemes gains traction and can then give tough competition to savings accounts,” the report said.

Assets under gilt and income categories fell 8.8 per cent and 4.6 per cent, while gilt funds proved to be the biggest beneficiary of demonetisation as high liquidity in the banking system drove bond yields down.