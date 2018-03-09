E-Way Bill rules relaxed, processes simplified as April 1 rollout nears; we explain how it helps businesses

Transporters, traders and related persons can generate the e-way bill from the official website or through its Mobile App, SMS and even offline. (Image: IE)

The E-way Bill, which was deferred just in a day of its roll-out on February 1, may get re-launched from April 1. The GST Council, which is scheduled to meet on Saturday, will give the approval to the new date for rolling out the electronic GST bill for the inter-state movement of goods and services.

Meanwhile, the government has notified some changes in E-way bill rules to make it simpler for traders and transporters to generate and use the e-way bill effectively. Now even a job worker will be able to generate the e-way bill in case of inter-state movement of goods in addition to the principal manufacturer and brand owner. Earlier only the principal manufacturer could issue the e-way bill.

In case of both taxable and non-taxable movement of goods, only the value of taxable goods will be considered. According to PwC, if food products (subject to GST) are being sent along with milk (exempt from GST), then only the value of food products shall be considered for the e-way bill. It said that this new rule is a major relief for the industry, particularly FMCG.

The new rules have made it mandatory to produce an e-way bill for transportation of goods using the Railways. However, the exemption limit from the requirement of vehicle details for movement of goods has been increased to 50 kms from 10 kms earlier. This will help smaller businesses operating within a particular state, PwC said.

The vehicle details required for E-way bill can be now be furnished within 15 days instead of 72 hours allowed earlier. Concerned over lower GST tax collection and reports of tax evasion, the GST Council, decided an early roll-out of E-way Bill from April 1 to February 1. However, even as the government ran trials for 15 days, on the first day of the implementation, technical glitches took the toll, forcing the government to defer it.

E-way is an electronic billing system for traders who are moving their goods for sale beyond 10 km radius, for now, mandatory only in case of inter-state movement. For intra-state movement, it is voluntary and a prerogative of state governments. The intra-state E-way bill is scheduled to be rolled out from June 1.

Transporters, traders and related persons can generate the e-way bill from the official website or through its Mobile App, SMS and even offline.