  3. Arvind Panagariya sees action on privatising Air India in 6 months

Arvind Panagariya sees action on privatising Air India in 6 months

The Indian government is expected to take some action on privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six months, a top government policy adviser told television channel CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.

By: | Published: June 22, 2017 5:13 PM
Arvind Panagariya, Arvind Panagariya news, Arvind Panagariya latest news, air india, air india privatising, niti aayog Arvind Panagariya (PTI)

The Indian government is expected to take some action on privatising state-owned airline Air India in next six months, a top government policy adviser told television channel CNBC-TV18 on Thursday. The comment from Arvind Panagariya, deputy head of policy think-tank Niti Aayog, comes amid reports that India’s salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in the loss-making national carrier. “Something should be happening this year,” Panagariya said in response to a question on timeline for the national carrier’s privatisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been exploring ways to privatise Air India, which was bailed out in 2012 with $5.8 billion of federal funding.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top