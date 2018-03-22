  3. Arvind Kejriwal government’s ‘green budget’: Sops for using environment-friendly fuel

Arvind Kejriwal government’s ‘green budget’: Sops for using environment-friendly fuel

The budget presented by the AAP government in the Delhi Assembly today has given thrust on reducing pollution levels in the national capital by proposing various measures, including concession in registration of CNG cars.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 2:02 PM
arvind kejriwal, delhi budget, delhi budget, delhi budget 2018, Delhi budget 2017, Manish Sisodia, Delhi Economic Survey, Delhi Economic Survey 2017-18, Economic Survey, Delhi budget 2017-18, Manish Sisodia, Arvind kejriwal, Delhi government debt, per capita income of Delhi There will also be subsidy for restaurants to encourage them to move from using coal to electricity or gas-based tandoors. (PTI)

The budget presented by the AAP government in the Delhi Assembly today has given thrust on reducing pollution levels in the national capital by proposing various measures, including concession in registration of CNG cars. Presenting estimates for the 2018-19 fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this is the first ‘Green budget’ of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city. “We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD departments for devising a unified system of pollution control to bring down levels of different pollutants,” he said. Sisodia announced 50 per cent concession in registration of CNG cars, and said solar panels will be installed over 16 km cycle track.

As many as 1,000 indoor display boards will be installed in government buildings to display information on air pollution levels. There will also be subsidy for restaurants to encourage them to move from using coal to electricity or gas-based tandoors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top