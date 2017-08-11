Arun Jaitley to present second volume of Economic Survey 2016-17 today

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the second volume of Economic Survey 2016-17 in both houses of the Parliament today.(Reuters)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the second volume of Economic Survey 2016-17 in both houses of the Parliament today. The second volume will be presented by Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian and his team and will contain updated macroeconomic data. Today is the last day of Monsoon session. A lot of Bills are scheduled to come up for discussion in Rajya Sabha today, that includes The Companies (Amendment) Bill, The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, The Appropriation Bill, The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension to Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill and The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss, The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, The Repealing and Amending Bill, The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, The Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill and The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, today.