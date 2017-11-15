Arun Jaitley on Singapore visit to attract investments

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday left for a two-day visit to Singapore to showcase investor-friendly reforms undertaken by the government and seek investments. (Express Photo)

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday left for a two-day visit to Singapore to showcase investor-friendly reforms undertaken by the government and seek investments. “During the visit, Jaitley will re-enforce the close ties between India and Singapore, building upon our shared history, rooted in strong commercial, culture and people-to-people links,” the finance ministry said in a statement. Jaitley is accompanied by economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. As per the agenda, the FM will visit the Singapore Expo on Wednesday and deliver the keynote address at the Singapore Fintech Festival, a global event attracting over 10,000 participants, and also visit the India pavilion set up at the expo.

On Thursday, Jaitley will deliver the keynote address at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Asia Pacific Summit in Singapore on the topic ‘India: Structural Reforms and Growth Path Ahead’. He will also meet the company’s senior management and address a gathering of senior fund managers and key financial institutional investors, the ministry said. Jaitley is also scheduled to meet Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and deputy PM Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss bilateral issues. He will also meet top executives of GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of the Singapore government; DBS chairman; Singapore Airlines CEO; Blackstone Asia Pacific chairman; and Singapore Stock Exchange CEO, among others.