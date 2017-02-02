Arun Jaitley interview: 5 talking points post Budget day

Arun Jaitley said that UPA had a terrible record when it came down to handling of fiscal deficit. (Source: Reuters)

In his first interview post the announcement of Union Budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that UPA had a terrible record when it came down to the handling of fiscal deficit. While speaking to Times Now, he said that NDA doesn’t want to follow the same path. “We have an excellent record on fiscal consolidation, and we don’t want to follow UPA’s path,” he said.

Here are the 5 biggest takeaways from his interview

1. Justifying the demonetisation move

Arun Jaitley justified the demonetisation move of the current government by saying that the government had no other option. He said that NDA had to go hard against the problem of black money and corruption. However, he assured that in the long run, Indian economy will benefit from this move.

2. Strong take on UPA

Throughout the interview, Mr. Jaitley maintained a strong stance against UPA and criticised it by saying that UPA never focused on productivity. He also targeted the vice-president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi and said that he didn’t even read the budget before commenting on it.

3. Political parties will have to file returns

One of the positives of his conversation was that he clarified that all the political parties will have to file returns and will not get any tax exemptions if they’ll fail to do so. “Every party will get tax exemption& donor too, provided the stipulated conditions are fulfilled,” he added.

4. Criticism of the Left

The Finance Minister also took on Left and said that their problem is that they do not own up the source of their party donations. He said,”The problem with the Left is that they fail to own up for their source of party funds.”

5. Addressing the H1B visas

Another major issue that was brought up was of the H1B visas for the Indian workers in the US and Donald Trump’s take on that. Mr. Jaitley accepted that it will impact Indians on the job front but also mentioned that the move will hurt America more as they’ll miss out on the quality workforce.