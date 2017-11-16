Anti-dumping duty on solar imports may up tariffs by 17%

If a 30% anti-dumping duty is imposed on imported solar cells from China, Taiwan and Malaysia, solar tariff will need to go up by about Rs 0.48 per unit (17%) to restore pre-duty financial returns of the solar projects, research firm Bridge to India has said in a report. (Image: Reuters)

If a 30% anti-dumping duty is imposed on imported solar cells from China, Taiwan and Malaysia, solar tariff will need to go up by about Rs 0.48 per unit (17%) to restore pre-duty financial returns of the solar projects, research firm Bridge to India has said in a report. Keeping in mind that solar modules comprise about 60% of the total project costs, at current module prices the duty would increase project cost by 18%, or about Rs 90 crore for a 100 MW project, the report said. This would adversely impact project returns by about 3%. “The petition is a major risk to the viability of all pipeline projects, where modules have not yet arrived on site,” the agency said, adding that if no recourse is provided to the developers after implementing the duty, some pipeline projects “face the risk of abandonment except where material capital has been already committed”.