Another 1.15 lakh cos in Mumbai may join GST portal soon. (IE)

The Mumbai zone of Service Tax department today said that it expects another 1.15 lakh active assessees of the total 2.8 lakh companies, to migrate to GST portal by Monday. So far, around 65,000 active assessees have already migrated to the portal since its launch in January this year. Active companies are the ones, which file Service Tax returns on a regular basis. “Around 65,000 assessees in Mumbai have already migrated to the GST portal so far and we do hope that the remaining assessees will also migrate to the portal by April 10,” Service Tax Chief Commissioner and head of the Mumbai zone Piyusha Patnaik told PTI here.

All the seven commissionerates of the Service Tax department in Mumbai are separately holding 5-day long GST Migration Camps which kicked off on April 6. “GST migration camps are being held in all the commissionerates for the Mumbai-based service taxpayers. All the taxpayers are invited to attend the camp for a hassle-free migration,” Patnaik said.

“The department officers are ready to attend to the taxpayers and help them migrate to GST portal,” she said. Meanwhile, ST Commissionerate-VII, which comprises areas like Thane-Mulund, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Chembur, Andheri (East) Powai, Vashi and Raigad, has completed successful migration of 9,000 firms to GST portal so far.

“In my jurisdiction, around 9,000 companies have already migrated to the GST portal so far and we do hope that the remaining 50,000 companies will be doing so by April 10 and it is why we are holding the GST Migration Camps at two places in the commissionerate,” C Dhanasekaran, Commissioner of Service Tax-VII said.

The revenue of the Commissionerate-VII for 2016-17 is Rs 15,470 crore, which is 24 per cent more than last year’s revenue, he said.