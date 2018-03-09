Andhra Pradesh’s demand: Special tags no more, says NK Singh

AP is resource-constrained but doesn’t fare very badly among states in terms of development indicators like education, health, household amenities, poverty rate, female literacy and the like that a backwardness index is likely to comprise.

Andhra Pradesh’s chances to get the coveted special category status from the 15th Finance Commission are slim. The practice of categorising states for resource transfers from the Centre outlived its utility, commission chairman NK Singh said on Thursday, but added his mandate included working for “equitable and balanced growth” across regions and lifting those states which are well below national average against various development parameters, above a certain threshold. But Singh’s promise doesn’t mean much to Andhra Pradesh as a backwardness index similar to the ones recent Finance Commissions have used, is unlikely to put it particularly down the pecking order to be able to qualify for largesse. AP is resource-constrained but doesn’t fare very badly among states in terms of development indicators like education, health, household amenities, poverty rate, female literacy and the like that a backwardness index is likely to comprise.