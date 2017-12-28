  3. Andhra Pradesh grid to provide internet at nominal tariffs

President Ram Nath Kovind dedicated the Andhra Pradesh Fibre Grid project which aims to provide on-demand affordable broadband connectivity.

President Ram Nath Kovind dedicated the Andhra Pradesh Fibre Grid project which aims to provide on-demand affordable broadband connectivity. The project, in partnership with the government of India and the private sector, will provide internet speeds of 10 Mbps for all households and 1-10 Gbps for all institutions by 2018.

Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL), which is implementing the AP Fiber Grid project, will provide three services at tariffs starting as low as `149 for 5 GB data, along with 250-odd TV channels and a free telephone connection.

Called triple play services, it includes broadband of 15 Mbps to households and 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps connection to government offices and corporates, IPTV offerings 250-odd channels and free telephone connection with no rentals and calls fee within fibre grid network. While there are two other plans of `399 and `599 for households, for private offices and institutions, the plans start at `999 for 50 GB at 100 MBPS and Rs 2499 for 250 GB.

