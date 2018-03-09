Andhra Pradesh achieved better progress in last 3.9 yrs than before bifurcation, says N Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister pointed out that Andhra Pradesh stood out as an example in creation of wealth and its distribution, leading to better results. (IE)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said that the state achieved better progress in the last three years and nine months than prior to bifurcation in June 2014 and credited it to team work. “We have achieved this growth due to our hard work. Ninety per cent of us are working well. If we can make it 100 per cent, we can achieve wonderful results,” he said. He was addressing ministers, government secretaries and heads of departments via videoconferencing this afternoon. The Chief Minister pointed out that Andhra Pradesh stood out as an example in creation of wealth and its distribution, leading to better results.

“We could register highest growth rate in agriculture (17.76 per cent) because of various initiatives. But we are still lagging in growth of services and industries sectors. We could achieve double-digit economic growth only because of the agriculture sector,” Chandrababu Naidu pointed out. Per capita income in the state rose by Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,42,054 in the last 3.9 years as against Rs 1,12,764 at the national level.

Stating that his aim was to make Andhra Pradesh a role model in all respects,Naidu said for this the state has to set global benchmarks and get third party evaluation done, besides securing accreditation from national and international agencies. He directed that the e-Office system be strictly implemented in all government offices from April 1 to make the entire administration paperless.

State Finance Secretary M Ravichandra said that the Comprehensive Finance Management System would go live from March 29. A help desk was being set up for different departments to enable smooth transition to the new system. During the video conference, the Chief Minister told the bureaucrats why the Telugu Desam decided to withdraw its two ministers from the Union Cabinet.

“I travelled to New Delhi at least 29 times in the last three-and-a-half years, but none of the assurances given by the Centre, including grant of special category status, were fulfilled,” Chandrababu said. “We had to overcome many challenges as we lacked infrastructure and resources due to bifurcation. Despite that we have created a great ecosystem in the state,” he said. “The reason I am talking about these achievements is to remind you all that we have been able to achieve this because of proper planning and execution. We must continue to work with the same level of efficiency,” he added.