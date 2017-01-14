Amitabh Kanth for cashless economy; says handling cash is an ‘expensive proposition’

“Bhim App has one of the most easiest interfaces as possible,” Kant added. “For people with smartphones, Bhim App is a great enabler,” Kant added. (ANI)

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said that three-fold strategy to make cashless economy accessible to entire population has already been formulated. “Three fold strategy has been planned to reach out to the entire population for remonetisation,” Kant said in a coversation with Times Now. He also hailed developing of Bhim App as a great enabler. “Bhim App has one of the most easiest interfaces as possible,” Kant added. “For people with smartphones, Bhim App is a great enabler,” Kant added.

The NITI Aayog CEO also hailed use of Aadhar and said it will enable India to technological leapfrog in many ways. Hailing its success, he added that so far 40 crore accounts have Aadhar embedded into them. Kant said that the ‘movement’ to spread use of digital cash shouldn’t stop. “The challenge for all of us is to spread this movement,” Kant said. He also batted for conversion of informal economy to formal.”We must ensure to convert informal economy to formal economy for growth”, he said. “Handling cash is a very expensive proposition,” Kant added.