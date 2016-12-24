Akhilesh Yadav gives mammoth Rs 52,000 cr push to power sector in UP

While the Jawaharpur and Obra C projects have been awarded to South Korea’s top power equipment manufacturer Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company’s Indian arm, Doosan Power Systems India (DPSI), the Harduaganj project has been awarded to Toshiba. (Source: Reuters)

In a huge push to the power sector, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday laid the foundation stone of as well as inaugurated power projects worth Rs 52,437 crore. The projects span all the three segments of the power sector — generation, transmission and distribution.

Three thermal power plants with a total capacity of 33,000 MW will be built in the state. While the 1,320-MW Jawaharpur thermal, which is a greenfield project, would be built at a cost of Rs 10,566 crore, the 1,320-MW Obra C power project would cost Rs 10,416 crore and the Harduaganj extension project would incur Rs 574 crore.

While the Jawaharpur and Obra C projects have been awarded to South Korea’s top power equipment manufacturer Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Company’s Indian arm, Doosan Power Systems India (DPSI), the Harduaganj project has been awarded to Toshiba.

Apart from these three new generating projects, the chief minister also launched five new generating units with a total capacity of 3,140 MW — of which two units of the 3×660 MW Bara thermal power project have been set up at a cost of Rs 10,340 crore, two units of the 3×660 MW Lalitpur Thermal power project have been set up with R11,000-crore expenditure and one unit of the 2×500 MW Anpara D thermal power project has been set up at a cost of Rs 3,900 crore.

Apart from these, the CM also inaugurated the new transmission network that has been built by two Spanish companies — Isolux Corsan and the Cobra MEIL Consortium. While Isolux has set up a sub-station of 765 Kv at a cost of Rs 1,900 crore, Cobra has set up a 765-kv substation for Rs 2,100 crore. Two 400-kv substations have also been built by these two companies at a cost of Rs 1,640 core. Besides these, substations of 400 kv, 220 kv and 132 kv have also been set up for the distribution sector at a cost of Rs 182 crore.

Speaking to FE, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation chairman Sanjay Agarwal said this is the first time in the country that such a major thrust has been given to the power sector. “This will definitely go a long way in fulfilling the Uttar Pradesh government’s thrust on providing 24-hour power to all,” he stated.

It may be mentioned that UP’s ailing power sector will get a great push from these projects, especially those in the transmission sector.