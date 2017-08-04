Agriculture Ministry receives Rs 16,094 cr in Q1 to run various schemes

The ministry’s total budget allocation for 2017-18 fiscal has been increased to Rs 62,125.02 crore (PTI)

The Agriculture Ministry today said it received Rs 16,094.13 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal for implementation of various schemes. The amount is 53 per cent higher compared to Rs 10,498.90 crore received by the ministry in the same period last year, it said in a statement. The ministry’s total budget allocation for 2017-18 fiscal has been increased to Rs 62,125.02 crore from Rs 44,721.84 crore last year in a bid to achieve the goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Centre has already incurred an expenditure of Rs 4,664.88 crore till June, while Rs 967.89 crore has been utilised under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) in the said period, the statement added.

The ministry said that more funds be utilised for implementation of other programmes like Rashtriya Gokul Mission and Blue Revolution. The way funds are being utilised under various programmes, “it can it can be seen that ministry is making concerted efforts for development of agriculture and welfare of farmers in the country”, the statement added.