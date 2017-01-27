After spate of mishaps, Indian Railways turns to Korean experts for solutions

A Korean delegation comprising of track, signal and safety experts visited India from January 15 to 24 to review the operation and maintenance practices of track and signal system and also rolling stock to suggest improvements, an official said. (Representative Image: PTI)

Korean rail experts have suggested for a double check system and restricted train speed in case of track circuit failure to ensure safety on the tracks.

After a series of mishaps, the Railway Ministry had invited overseas railways, including Korea and Japan, to visit the Indian Railways and suggest measures for safety enhancement.

Preliminary discussions were held between the delegation and the Railway officials.

The Korean experts visited Rura accident site near Kanpur, where 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Superfast Express was derailed last month, leaving two dead and 44 persons injured.

The experts also visited a few track sites, control room and relay room in Delhi Division, he said.

After comparing the maintenance practices and operations on Indian Railways, Korean Railways had given a presentation suggesting some improvements in track maintenance practices, signalling system and controlling of overloading in wagons.

They emphasised the need for dedicated track maintenance blocks of minimum three hours to keep the assets in safe condition as is being done in Korea, the official said.

The experts also had detailed discussions with concerned officers of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) at Lucknow, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

According to the official, the Korean experts stated that in case of failure of track circuiting, principle of safety first should be followed, then reason of failure of track circuiting are found out and the first train is passed on with a restricted speed of 25 kmph.

A track circuit is a simple electrical device used to detect the absence of a train on rail tracks. It is then used to inform signallers and control relevant signals.

The Korean team is expected to submit their reports in 15 days.