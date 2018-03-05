Dark clouds loom as Nikkei February Services PMI slumps to 47.8

In Q3 GDP, the highest contribution to GVA (Gross Value Added) has come from Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting sector, which accounted for nearly 25% of total year-on-year real GVA growth. (Image: Reuters)

After India’s robust Q3 GDP growth at 7.2% to reclaim the status of fastest growing economy, dark clouds look over the economic activity going forward as the Nikkei Services PMI in February fell to 47.8 from 51.7 in January, indicating a contraction in economic activity. Notably, a reading above 50 on the monthly index indicates expansion in production, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

In Q3 GDP, the highest contribution to GVA (Gross Value Added) has come from Trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting sector, which accounted for nearly 25% of total year-on-year real GVA growth. The Nikkei Composite PMI too has registered a decline to 49.7 from 52.5. Manufacturing too has contributed 20.7% of GVA and “Financial, real estate and professional services” accounts for 18.6% of the growth.

The Nikkei Composite Output Index maps the economic health of the manufacturing and services sector on a monthly basis. Just like the PMI Services Index, any country going beyond the 50 mark shows an expansion in manufacturing activities and below 50 mark shows contraction.

Based on data compiled from questionnaires to purchasing executives in 350 private sector companies, the Nikkei India Services PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) is an induction of economic activity. The index also tracks variables such as sales, employment, inventories and prices. Further, a reading above 50 indicates that the services sector is generally expanding; below 50 indicates that it is generally declining.

Global brokerages had said that a cyclical recovery is underway, after the shocks of structural reforms such as GST and demonetization begin to fade. Taking stock of the figures reported in Q3, real growth in private final consumption expenditure has slowed down to 5.5% in the December quarter, from 6.6% from the quarter ended September-17.