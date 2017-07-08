After Narendra Modi government, Lucknow University introduces certificate course on GST

Lucknow University has decided to introduce a six-month long certificate course on the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST). (Source: Screenshot)

Acting on the advice of the deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, the Lucknow University has decided to introduce a six-month long certificate course on the historic Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a report by TOI. As per the report, the admission form for this course will be made available from the first week of August. The decision has been taken after the deputy chief minister of the state, Dinesh Sharma in a meeting with the vice-chancellors had reportedly said that universities in Uttar Pradesh must educate people on GST by introducing a course and organising seminars.

It will be a four-credit course out of which two will be for skill development and training while others will be for theory, as per a press statement released by the Lucknow University. The University has also planned to conduct two seminars on the same which will feature speakers like tax officers, chartered accountants and consultants. Earlier, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on June 30 had launched a 100-hour certificate course on the Goods and Service Tax (GST). This course was launched on the same day when the GST was implemented in India at a grand midnight bash in the Central Hall of the Parliament. “To create a workforce of GST-trained professionals, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Friday announced a 100-hour certificate course to understand the new tax regime,” the ministry was quoted saying by IANS.

As per the agency, the certificate course is being conceptualised under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government’s flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and it would be conducted in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhopal. As of now, the course is scheduled to commence from July 15 at the 3 mentioned cities. Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary KP Krishnan formally announced the course that will be conducted at 100 centres across Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhopal. The 100 Hour Certificate Course can be undertaken by chartered accountants, company secretaries, graduates and post-graduates in commerce, banking, statistics, financial markets and business administration.