After Mauritius, Cyprus India signs third protocol for amending Double Taxation with Singaore

Addressing the media, today, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stated that India and Singapore had signed third protocol for amending Double Taxation. the Finance Minister also claimed that since the central government had been taking efforts to eliminate black money and the corrupts from the country, revisiting of this treaty was important. FM Jaitley also stated that, on May 10 2016, the government had amended the DTAA with Mauritius and on November 18 2016, DTAA had been amended with Cyprus.