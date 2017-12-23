Addressing agriculture problems, unsatisfactory employment are two takeaways from Gujarat polls, says Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar

On fears of joblessness due to automation, Kumar said technology always bring progress, but it has to be tackled in a sensitive manner. (IE)

The two big takeaways post Gujarat assembly polls were addressing agriculture related problems and ‘unsatisfactory employment’, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said here today. The achievements (of the government) were not meeting the aspirations of a great majority of the youth. “That is what characterises the youth of Gujarat and Maharashtra. They are unsatisfied employed youth. The big lesson, therefore, is to address unsatisfactory employment,” Kumar told PTI here. BJP had won the election with a majority securing 99 seats and Congress 77 in the 182 member assembly. Kumar said problems related to agriculture were another issue that has to be tackled. “Agriculture has become backward. You are left behind. You have to change many things, including Minimum Support Price for farmers. This is not easy,” he said. Asked to comment on US tech major Accenture’s statement of artificial intelligence alone contributing a whopping USD 957 billion to GDP by 2035, Kumar said he has not done any estimation, but it has potential to contribute much more if India improves formalisation of economy. “The distinction between small-medium enterprise and top enterprise should go, because the growth potential lies in the former who form 98 per cent of business class. If we do that, new technology can contribute much more GDP wise,” he said.

On fears of joblessness due to automation, Kumar said technology always bring progress, but it has to be tackled in a sensitive manner. “What you have to do is to accept technology, but then make sure that you use it to create jobs in new areas, where people who will not find jobs in old system, will find new system,” he said.