Aadhaar Card, mobile number linking: Guidelines for senior citizens, NRIs modified

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in a notification on Friday has directed telecom operators to complete the re-verification of mobile numbers of certain category of subscribers through Aadhaar-based e-KYC process by January 1, 2018. The subscribers include foreign nationals, NRIs not having Aadhaar or the card does not have a mobile number registered and senior citizens who either do not have an Aadhaar card or it is not registered with a mobile number.

In a partial modification of its previous order, DoT has also allowed the IVRS-based OTP (one time password) process for subscribers who have registered their mobile numbers with Aadhaar cards. In the case of foreign nationals, a subscriber needs to provide a copy of his/her passport and visa at the operator’s outlet and the operator’s agent will authenticate himself/herself through the Aadhaar-based e-KYC method to start the process.

An NRI, in this case, will have to visit the operator’s web portal and for completing the re-verification process is required to submit either a copy of the passport and visa or a copy of the Green Card in case of US citizens of Indian origin or similar relevant documents for other countries.

Similarly, a senior citizen who does not have an Aadhaar card can submit his or her valid government issued identity card, but the ‘trusted person’ that will be involved in the process will have to provide his or her Aadhaar number to validate the process. However, DoT has not agreed to the demand made by the telecom operators for more time to implement the authentication process. Government has mandated to begin mobile number re-verification by December 1 to comply with the Supreme Court directions for putting in place within a year an effective mechanism to scrutinise and identity over a billion existing as well as future mobile subscribers.