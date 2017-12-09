Aadhaar Card linking with PAN card: Centre extends deadline

The government on Friday extended the deadline for linking permanent account number (PAN) with biometric identification Aadhaar by three months to March 31.

The government on Friday extended the deadline for linking permanent account number (PAN) with biometric identification Aadhaar by three months to March 31. With this, the last date for mandatory linking has now been extended thrice from the original date of July 31 this year. This year, the government made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN. The government amended the Income Tax Act making it mandatory for every person having a PAN as on July and eligible to obtain Aadhaar to intimate Aadhaar number to the tax authorities. The earlier deadline was extended to August 31 and later to December 31. As of November, over 13 crore out of 33 crore PANs have been linked to the 12-digit biometric identifier Aadhaar. The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the government’s decision on Aadhaar.

The apex court has said it could consider setting up of a Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the government’s move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes.

Earlier this week, the central government had informed the Supreme Court that it would extend the deadline. “It has come to notice that some of the taxpayers have not yet completed the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. Therefore, to facilitate the process of linking, it has been decided to further extend the time for linking of Aadhaar with PAN till March 31, 2018,” the finance ministry said.