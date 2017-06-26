A reshaped work culture is in the works

Talentedge and Kantar TNS study reveals young India’s aspirations, career choice. (Image: Reuters)

Unconventional career choices are here to stay. From a niche phenomenon, this trend is set to percolate to the middle class. Experts see this as leading to more creativity and innovation, but also caution that it requires much more efforts and diligence. These are the findings from the ‘Young India Study’ conducted by education-technology company Talentedge in association with Kantar TNS, the market research agency.

The findings of this study are relevant because, according to Thomson Reuters, by 2020, India is forecast to be the youngest country in the world, with a median age of 29. By 2025, about 20% of the world’s working-age population will live in India. The key emerging trends, according to the study, are:

i. No career game-plan will be the new career game-plan;

ii. Staggered acquisition of degrees will be the new career norm;

iii. Following passion as careers will be the new mass currency;

iv. The horror of the status quo will drive career choices;

v. Work priorities to be reordered, personal time will be non-negotiable.

The study, conducted across tier-1 and tier-2 cities, found there could be a rise in offbeat careers, including spa management, pet grooming, gemology, pottery and music appreciation. So, educational institutes will need to provide training in such subjects.

The study also revealed that, for young India, whilst brutal optimism is positive, there is also a need for the youth to equip themselves to be future-ready. “A basic conventional degree will remain to be essential. But, post that, they will need to enroll in courses to remain relevant,” it noted.

Lastly, it said that because the youth seek instant gratification, this will make it difficult for employers to retain them. Employers will have to constantly keep young employees engaged. Work-life balance, short-term goals and quicker success will be the prerequisites for the youth at the workplace.