95.9 lakh taxpayers registered; Rs 83,300 crore collected under GST so far

The Finance Ministry on Monday said that the total collection under the Goods and Services Tax for the month of November so far has been Rs 83,346 crore and over 95.9 lakh taxpayers have been registered under the new regime. The Finance Ministry, in a series of tweets, said, “50.1 lakh returns have been filed for the month of October until 26th November.”

According to government data, states have collected Rs 87,238 crore by way of SGST between August and November 26, while the total CGST collected for the same period has been Rs 58,556 crore. The government explained that there was a gap between the centre’s and states’ revenue because more CGST liability has been “discharged using transition credit rather than by way of cash.”

“Thus, taxpayers are using the balance credit available with them in the previous tax regime, which is the reason why there is an additional revenue gap in the Centre’s revenue,” the Finance Ministry tweeted.

The government also said that states are being compensated for their revenue shortfall. “By way of settlement an amount of Rs. 31,821 crores have been released to the States for the months of August, September & October 2017. Rs. 13,882 crores are being released by way of settlement to all the States for the month of November 2017,” the government said.

As per the Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act 2017, states’ revenues are fully protected against any shortfall in GST collections. A compensation amount of Rs. 10,806 crores have been released to all the States for July and August 2017.