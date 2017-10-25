7th Pay Commission salary hikes brought this good news; see how benefit flowed

Special thrust has been given to capex in roads, railways, power, housing and digital infrastructure,” finance secretary Ashok Lavasa said. (PIB)

The Centre’s overall spending grew 12% and its capex by 8% in the first half of this year. The central public enterprises (CPSEs) also lent a helping hand to public expenditure by investing 33% more in April-September this year than in the year-ago period. “Effective and targeted government spending is a key priority of the government. Special thrust has been given to capex in roads, railways, power, housing and digital infrastructure,” finance secretary Ashok Lavasa said. Thanks to frontloading of subsidies and 7th Pay Commission-induced salary hikes, the Centre’s expenditure stood at Rs 11.47 lakh crore (YoY growth of 11.7%), or 53.4% of the full-year target of Rs 21.46 lakh crore, compared with Rs 10.27 lakh crore, or 52% of the FY17 target, in the corresponding period a year ago. However, H1FY18 capex growth was a moderate 8% at Rs 1.46 lakh crore or 47.24% of the FY18 target of Rs 3.09 lakh crore; in the year-ago period, capex was about Rs 1.35 lakh crore or 54.6% of the FY17 target of Rs 2.47 lakh crore.

The CPSEs supplemented the Centre’s investment by incurring capital expenditure of Rs 1.37 lakh crore, up 33% year-on-year. The recent improvement in project implementation by public sector agencies could largely be attributed to the government’s focus on increasing public spending on projects via CPSEs, which together would invest Rs 4 lakh crore this year. Against the FY18 target of Rs 1.31 lakh crore, the railways’ capital expenditure in H1FY18 was Rs 50,762 crore or 39% of the target. The transporter’s main thrust is on upgrading the infrastructure to improve safety, laying of new lines and providing passenger amenities. Fiscal deficit during April-August this year was 96% of the full-year budgeted fiscal deficit on account of frontloading of expenditure, but the government is reasonably confident that full-year budgeted ratio of fiscal deficit of 3.2% of GDP will not be breached. The latest data for the April-June quarter showed economic growth cooled to a three-year low of 5.7%.