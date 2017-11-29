7th Pay Commission report: Massive boost! Deputation allowance for employees more than doubled; critical things to know

In a massive boost to the central government employees, linked to 7th Pay Commission report, the deputation allowance given to them has been raised by a whopping amount. (Source: PTI)

In a massive boost to the central government employees, linked to 7th Pay Commission report, the deputation allowance given to them has been raised by a whopping amount – it has been effectively more than doubled! The news was confirmed by an order issued by the personnel ministry. After the implementation of this new order, the employees will get Rs 4,500 instead of the existing Rs 2,000 per month. The move is based on the recommendation of the seventh pay commission. “In case of deputation within the same station, the deputation (duty) allowance will be payable at the rate of five per cent of basic pay subject to a maximum of Rs 4,500 per month,” it said.

As per the details provided in the order on the 7th Pay Commission, the allowance will be payable at the rate of 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a maximum of Rs 9,000 per month, in case of deputation involving a change of station, the Department of Personnel and Training. “The ceilings will further rise by 25 per cent each time dearness allowance is increased by 50 per cent,” it said. The deputation allowance at present is granted at the rate of five per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 2,000 per month for deputation within the same station or 10 per cent of basic pay, subject to a ceiling of Rs 4,000 per month for deputation not within the same station.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has also decided to implement the recommendations of the seventh pay commission for the employees of autonomous bodies, corporations and public sector enterprises, following a long-pending demand. The news was confirmed by a circular which stated that the new pay scale would be implemented on “case-to-case” basis, “subject to a few conditions”.

Additional secretary (finance) Michael D’Souza stated in the circular that “the matter was under active consideration of the Government for sometime now”. However, the 7th Pay Commission linked order is subject to conditions. The government has made it mandatory for these bodies to assess their “staffing position” by considering day-to-day activities, freeze existing staffing position and propose the implementation of the revised pay structure after taking into account the measures initiated to generate additional revenue.