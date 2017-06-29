57,29,416 families getting benefits under National Food Security Act in Jharkhand

Above Poverty Line (APL) families are also being given white cards with the distribution of 4.6 lakh such cards, he said adding, 10,38,714 illegal cards have been scrapped and 9,31,079 new ration cards have been issued.(Photo: PTI)

A total 57,29,416 families are getting benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Jharkhand. Addressing a press conference here today, secretary of Food, Public Distribution and Consumers department, Vinay Kumar Choubey, said NFSA had been implemented in October 2015 and so far 57,29,416 families are getting rice and wheat for Rs 1 per kg. Above Poverty Line (APL) families are also being given white cards with the distribution of 4.6 lakh such cards, he said adding, 10,38,714 illegal cards have been scrapped and 9,31,079 new ration cards have been issued. Stating that the PDS has been computerised, Choubey said the ‘PVTG (particularly vulnerable tribal group) Dakia Yojana’ has been launched in April to ensure food grains reach the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

The distribution of grains is being made through biometric system and vehicles plying from FCI godowns to the distribution centres have been connected with GPS system so that transparency is maintained, he said. Choubey said the state government will start ration card management system from July, enabling card holders to do on-line corrections and registration of new beneficiaries.

He said a total 4.72 lakh families have been provided with free LPG connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and by October 2018, 28.5 lakh families will get the free connection. Computerisation of all schemes has led to a saving of Rs 350 crore, he added.