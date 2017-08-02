50 SEZs set up in last 3 years, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Exports from overall SEZs increased by 12 per cent year-on- year to Rs 5.23 lakh crore. (AP)

As many as 50 new special economic zones (SEZs) have been set up in the country during the last three years, Parliament was informed today. Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a written reply to Rajya Sabha also said that in 2016-17, exports from overall SEZs increased by 12 per cent year-on- year to Rs 5.23 lakh crore. In a separate reply, she said 36 alerts were received for export of fresh fruits and vegetables to European Union and 41 shipments to the US were issued import refusal during 2014-16.

She said it was not feasible for the government to ascertain the exact volume of export opportunities lost due to non-trade barriers. The relevant agencies of the government in association with states “are continuously putting in place measures to educate exporters and farmers on requirements to be complied with as per the changing regulations of importing countries,” she added.