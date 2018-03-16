4 recent instances when India, US locked horns over Donald Trump’s ‘protectionist’ policies

In the latest, the US has challenged India’s export promotion schemes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). (Reuters)

Both India and US have been constantly locking horns on issues ranging from revised norms for H-1B visa issuance to tariff hike on imported steel and aluminium in the last few months. The ‘protectionist’ policies of the US President Donald Trump have more or less played a major role in triggering clashes between the two nations of late. It’s not only India that has clashed with the US, many other nations have also criticised Trump’s protectionist measures and anti-immigration policies, and asked for a common ground to push for globalization and good trade ties. Here are four recent instances when India, US locked horns over Donald Trump’s ‘protectionist’ policies.

1) Solar panels



Both countries clashed last year over trade dispute related with solar cells and solar modules, after India rejected a ‘vague’ request from the US seeking WTO permission to impose trade retaliatory measures against it. India finally lost the case at WTO for favoring domestic manufacturers. The world body has asked a panel to evaluate India’s position after the US complained that India is not following the order.

2) H-1B visa

The Trump administration has introduced revised norms on the issuance of H1-B visas making it tougher for the I-T workers employed at one or more third-party worksites. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) now requests detailed documentation to guarantee a legal employer-employee relationship is maintained while an employee works at third-party worksite. The H1-B visa was an issue already in place from 2016 onwards, but since Trump took over the number of cases have only increased.

3) Tariff hike on steel, aluminium

The US has recently issued an executive order to raise tariffs on the import of steel and aluminium by 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Trump’s rationale behind this increase is to push US-based companies in purchasing local steel and aluminium. This decision has upset many countries including India since then.

4) WTO

In the latest, the US has challenged India’s export promotion schemes at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The US has complained that India is making wrong use of the export subsidies. That provides benefits to the Indian exporters allowing them to sell their goods at a cheaper rate hurting interests of American manufacturers and workers. India is planning to file a reply in the next 60 days, as WTO rules demand.