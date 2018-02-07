302 projects delayed, total cost overrun Rs 1.45 lakh crore, says Government

As many as 302 infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above are delayed with a total cost over-run of Rs 1.45 lakh crore as on November 1, 2017, Parliament was informed today. (Image: Reuters)

As many as 302 infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above are delayed with a total cost over-run of Rs 1.45 lakh crore as on November 1, 2017, Parliament was informed today. “As on November 1, 2017, a total of 1,283 projects (worth Rs 150 crore and above) are being monitored by this ministry. Of these, 302 are running behind their schedule. The cost over-run of these 302 delay projects is Rs 1,45,679.07 crore,” Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The government in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors on-going central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above on time and cost over-runs on the basis of information provided by the project implementing agencies.

The minister told the House that a standing committee in each ministry has been set up for fixation of responsibility for time and cost over-runs. However, he said it has been observed that due to environmental clearances, statutory clearances, land acquisition, fund constrains, security clearances etc, fixing of responsibility on any officers becomes difficult.

The major steps undertaken to ensure completion of central sector infrastructure projects without time and cost over-runs include: rigorous project appraisal, OCMS for better monitoring and setting up of revised cost committees in the ministries for fixation of responsibility for time and cost over-runs. Among other measures are: regular review of infrastructure projects by the concerned administrative ministries, and setting up of Central Sector Projects Coordination Committees (CSPCCs) in the states under the chief secretaries.