3 days left for e-Way bill roll out: Here’s how you can register

3 days left for e-Way bill: Here’s how you can register

The e-Way bill is all set for a fresh roll-out after it was deferred due to technical glitches in February in just 1 day. The GST Council on March 10 approved the mandatory roll-out of E-way bill for inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 km, while intra-state E-way Bill will be rolled-out later in the month in phases. The government is pinning hopes on e-Way bill to plug tax evasion that was taking a toll on GST collection.

The government has also simplified rules to make the implementation glitch free and easier. Before going into details of simplification, first, let’s find out how one can register for generating the e-Way bill.

How to register for e-Way bill:

You can register for e-Way bill visiting the official website ewaybillgst.gov.in. The Central Board of Excise and Custom (CBEC) has urged traders and transporters to register before April 1

On the e-Way bill portal, a first-time GSTIN (GST Identification Number) can register by clicking on the ‘e-way bill Registration’ link under registration option. Then the user will be redirected to the ‘e-Way Bill Registration Form’. If you don’t have GSTIN, then you can enrol on the system by providing business details

Enter the GSTIN and captcha code and click go

You’ll land on a registration form page, where you can cross-check all auto-populated details and update them if needed

Then click on ‘Send OTP’ button and once OTP is received one can use it to complete the registration process

After that, you need to provide a User ID or username and password of your choice

Under the e-Way bill system, every registered person is required to generate e-Way bill before starting the movement of goods. The person in charge is required to carry supply bill, delivery challan, and a copy of the e-Way bill.