3.21 lakh houses to be constructed under PMAY; here is statewise allocation

The Centre has approved construction of over 3.21 lakh houses for urban poor under its flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), taking the tally to over 42.45 lakh houses, according to an official release today. The latest approvals entails an investment of Rs 18,203 crore, out of which the Centre will share Rs 4,752 crore, it added. The projects were sanctioned across 523 cities in various states. “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the construction of 3,21,567 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under PMAY(U) with an investment of Rs 18,203 crore, with central assistance of Rs 4,752 crore,” the release said.

In the latest approvals, Haryana was sanctioned the highest number of 70,671 houses for construction, followed by West Bengal 59,929 houses, Rajasthan 54,821 houses, Uttar Pradesh 39,683 houses, Gujarat 35,851 houses and Mizoram-15,798 houses.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala each got between 5,000 and 12,000 houses, while Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Goa were approved less than 5,000 houses. Over 42.45 houses has approved under PMAY (U) after the latest nod, it added. After subsuming housing projects of previous government, the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be over 43.87 lakh, the release said.