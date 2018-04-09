25,000 farmers to benefit from this food processing project by Modi government

The mega food park has been set up at a cost of Rs 99.96 crore at Mahuakhera Ganj village. (Representational image)

The Narendra Modi government, which has vowed to revolutionalise the food processing industry in the country to help farmers who often suffer due to crop damage, has inaugurated the second mega food park in Uttarakhand, which it claimed would help 25,000 farmers in the vicinity. The mega food park has been set up at a cost of Rs 99.96 crore at Mahuakhera Ganj village was inaugurated by Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday.

The food park would have a central processing centre as well as well as three Primary Processing Centres (PPCs) along with primary processing and storage near the farm, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said. The food park is expected to lead to a turnover of about Rs. 450-500 crore annually. The food park is also expected to provide direct and indirect employment to 5,000 persons.

The development comes four months after the government organised a three-day World Food Event with an aim to transform country’s food economy through innovative food processing and storage units. Food processing is transforming cooked or perishable food ingredients, by physical or chemical processes, to make it marketable and for longer usage. With the participation of 60 countries and over 50 global CEOs, the government managed to get investment commitment of whopping of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in coming years.

As food worth Rs 92,000 crore, or 40% of total produce gets wasted every year, experts say investment in food processing industry will bring down wastage, ensure value addition and crop diversification. Food Processing industries will also make India’s agricultural produce not only fit for domestic consumption but also for export.

Moreover, food processing sector is expected to employ 9 million people in India and expected to generate about 8,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs besides reducing food wastage by 2024, according to ASSOCHAM-Grant Thorton Research paper.