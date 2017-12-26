2017 rewind: Road project deals moved in the slow lane, may pick up pace in 2018

According to Icra, as many as 35 projects with an equity investment of Rs 4,000-4,500 crore are on the block; the total value of these projects is around Rs 13,000-14,000 crore. (Reuters)

Deals in the roads sector remained in the slow lane in 2017 with private equity investors mostly keeping an eye on projects coming up for bidding under the toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model. There were only six deals of note during the year, against eight in 2016, and most were residual stake transactions. But, there were two big transactions: Brookfield’s purchase of two toll expressway projects for Rs 1,900 crore and the purchase of Dilip Buildcon’s 24 road projects by first-timer Shrem Group for Rs 1,600 crore. Industry watchers are also a bit circumspect about a significant pick-up in deals in the coming months. Shubham Jain, vice-president at research and ratings agency Icra, said deals may still not conclude in the immediate future, although valuations have improved in 2017, on account of strong traffic growth and reducing interest rates. “Some buyers (especially pension funds) are also interested in the TOT model. They are planning to acquire a few assets through this route. Their success in the first round will determine whether they would prefer to wait for more TOT projects or if they will engage in discussions with promoters for various toll roads,” he explained.

According to Icra, as many as 35 projects with an equity investment of Rs 4,000-4,500 crore are on the block; the total value of these projects is around Rs 13,000-14,000 crore. Of these, 12 are under construction while 23 have been generating revenue for a three to five-year period. Jain said some of these projects are struggling to service debt obligations owing to significant traffic under-performance. However, he added, “There is sufficient tail period available which can be unlocked post stake sale with a stronger promoter coming in.” Nonetheless, the few deals that took place in 2017 saw improved valuations from a year ago. For instance, IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) sold a residual 10% stake in its Gujarat Roads and Infrastructure toll project in October to Oriental Toll Roads for Rs 84 crore. In the same project, it had sold a 15% stake in May 2016 to Macquarie for Rs 110 crore. The sale this year reflects a 14.6% increase in the valuation of the project over the Macquarie sale. Arvind Tembhurne, vice-president at Sirocco Partners, said global PE firms are looking for yields in the range of 10-12% in annuity projects and of around 14-16% in toll road projects.

“Firms like IDFC Alternatives, Cube Highways and Infrastructure, I Squared Capital and Xander expect 1-2% more yield if it is a structured transaction. However, if one can hold until the company makes a public offer, the returns can be multifold as we saw in the case of Banyan Tree, which earned more than thrice their investment in four years when Dilip Buildcon made a public offering in 2016. Norwest Venture Partners India is again a twice lucky PE fund that has made successful exits in IRB Infrastructure Developers and ITNL when the companies went public in 2008 and 2010, respectively,” he said. However, history is replete with a number of loss-making deals, among the most notable being Blackstone’s part-exit from NCC in August 2016.

According to industry insiders, the PE firm took a haircut of almost 14% on its Rs 409-crore investment even after averaging out transactions to reduce the investment cost (this information could not be independently verified). AMP Capital was similarly trapped in Gayatri Infra Ventures with a 29.41% stake and exited the investment in 2015 for just Rs 43.4 crore after investing Rs 200 crore in the road construction firm in two tranches in 2008. Mahesh Singhi, founder and MD, Singhi Advisors, said developers monetised about 20 road assets worth Rs 12,000 crore between 2015 and the first half of 2017 in which the return to developers was negative in about 30% of the transactions. “Developers with a weak credit profile are the ones who disposed of their assets at a loss as liquidity took precedence over profit-making for them,” Singhi told Fe. While interest in the roads sector is definitely higher than a year ago, whether 2018 will be better is tough to call. Most industry players, however, are willing to bet on the new year ending with a far better score.