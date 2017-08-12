200 Indian business representatives see great investment opportunities in Kazakhstan

This year’s seminar was focussed on the theme “India’s role in the contemporary global economy”. Kazakhstan acted as the partner country.

A seminar organized recently by the Embassy of Kazakhstan saw captains of Indian industry evincing interest in the investment opportunities available to them in Kazakhstan. According to the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the “Indian Achievers Forum” was organized in collaboration with well known small and medium business enterprises in India. This year’s seminar was focussed on the theme “India’s role in the contemporary global economy”. Kazakhstan acted as the partner country. The Indian Achievers Forum has been in existence since the year 2000 and aims to support medium and small businesses, as well as promote innovation, science, and health. The forum includes about 7000 companies and organizations as its members. This year’s seminar was attended by more than 200 representatives of the Indian business community. The Embassy of Kazakhstan made a presentation of Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities through a film and slides.

Member of the Lok Sabha Laxmi Narayan Yadav and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (Decentralisation and Local Governance) Sanjeeb Patjoshi took part in the seminar on behalf of the Indian government. At the end of the event, an annual awards ceremony took place.It was announced that Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev had been awarded the Indian Achievers Award 2017 for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Indian relations.