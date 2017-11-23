15th Finance Commission gets clearance from Cabinet; 14th Commission had made this massive demand

Given that the commission will take around two years to complete the whole exercise, the government has taken the decision now for setting it up, Jaitley said. (IE)

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a proposal to set up of the 15th Finance Commission (FC) and finalise its terms of reference, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday after a meeting of the Union Cabinet. Sources told FE, former revenue secretary and last chairman of the FRBM committee NK Singh is among the top contenders to head the 15th FC, although the government is yet to finalise the name of the chairman. Given that the commission will take around two years to complete the whole exercise, the government has taken the decision now for setting it up, Jaitley said. Upon endorsed by the government, the recommendations of the 15th FC will have to come into effect from April 1, 2020.The FC is formed every five years to recommend principles governing the allocation of tax revenue between the Centre, states and local bodies. The recommendations of the previous 14th FC, headed by former RBI governor YV Reddy, are currently valid for a period of five years through March 2020. In the Budget 2017-18, the government had allocated Rs 10 crore for setting up of the 15th FC.

The 14th FC had suggested an unprecedented 10 percentage points rise in tax devolution to states to 42% of the divisible pool of the tax revenue between FY16 and FY20, compared with the previous five-year period. It was accepted by the Narendra Modi government as it vouched for cooperative federalism.

Govt nod to wage policy framework for CPSE workmen

The government today approved a policy framework for central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to negotiate the next round of wage revision with their workmen. The move is likely to impact 9.35 lakh unionised workmen in central public sector enterprises.

There are nearly 12.34 lakh employees of 320 CPSEs in the country, of whom some 2.99 lakh employees are board level and below-board level executives and non-unionised supervisors.

SC, HC judges to get salary hike

The judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts will soon get a salary hike with the Cabinet approving a proposal, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. The minister said two Bills would be introduced in Parliament to effect the pay hike.

According to the proposal, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) will get Rs 2.80 lakh per month and judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high court will get Rs 2.50 lakh a month. Judges of the high courts will get Rs 2.25 lakh per month, a senior government functionary added, refusing to go on record.